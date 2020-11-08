|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Maxine Plummer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|St. Joseph, Missouri
|Previous:
|Forest City, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Wed, Nov 11, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 am
|Location:
|Oregon Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tues, Nov 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Oregon Care Center Serenity Garden
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Benton Church Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Maxine Plummer, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.