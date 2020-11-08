Maxine Plummer
Buy Now
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Maxine Plummer
Pronunciation: 
Age:  84
From:  St. Joseph, Missouri
Previous: Forest City, Missouri
Day and Date:  Wed, Nov 11, 2020
Time:  10:00 am
Location:  Oregon Christian Church
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Tues, Nov 10, 2020
Visitation Start:  6:00 pm
Visitation End:  8:00 pm
Memorials: Oregon Care Center Serenity Garden
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Benton Church Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.