|Service:
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Maxine Porter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 12, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax
|Visitation Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Maxine Porter Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Maxine Porter, 89, Omaha, Nebraska
Minter Funeral Chapel
