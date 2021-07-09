Service:Graveside Service and Interment
Name:Maxine Porter
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Previous:Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date:Monday, July 12, 2021
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax
Visitation Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, July 11, 2021
Visitation Start:4:00 P.M.
Visitation End:5:00 P.M.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Maxine Porter Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

