Meggan Nichole McGuire
Service:Funeral 
Name:Meggan Nichole McGuire
Pronunciation: 
Age:35 
From:Lincoln, Nebraska
Previous:Maryville, Missouri
Day and Date:Monday, August 16, 2021
Time:11:00am
Location:Price Funeral Home, Maryville
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, August 15, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00pm
Visitation End:7:00pm
Memorials:In care of Christie Swalley for Meggan's childrens education fund
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: 

