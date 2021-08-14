|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Meggan Nichole McGuire
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|35
|From:
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville
|Visitation Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 15, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
|In care of Christie Swalley for Meggan's childrens education fund
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
Meggan Nichole McGuire, 35, Maryville, Missouri
Price Funeral Home
