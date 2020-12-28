Service:Pending 
Name:Melanie Finchem
Pronunciation:Finch-em
Age:36
From:Shenandoah, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:May be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Melanie passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home in Shenandoah.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.