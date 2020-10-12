Melba
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Melba Dawson
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 17, 2020
Time:1:15 PM
Location:Fairview Cemetery ~ Bedford, Iowa
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 17, 2020
Visitation Start:12 PM
Visitation End:1:00 PM
Memorials:May be directed to the family to be determined
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery: 
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

