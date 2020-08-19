Melinda Huntington
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Melinda Huntington
Age:54
Previous:Lenox, Iowa
Day and Date:Sunday, August 23, 2020
Time:2:00 PM
Location:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, August 23, 2020
Visitation Start:following the graveside service
Visitation End:4:00 PM
Memorials:May be given in her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Due to Covid-19 we ask that you bring your lawn chair to the cemetery and make your visit with the family both there and at the community center brief.

