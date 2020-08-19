|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Melinda Huntington
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|54
|From:
|Previous:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|following the graveside service
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM
|Memorials:
|May be given in her name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Due to Covid-19 we ask that you bring your lawn chair to the cemetery and make your visit with the family both there and at the community center brief.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Melinda Huntington, 54, formerly of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
