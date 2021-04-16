Service:Services at a later date
Name:Melissa "Rena" Carnagey
Age:53
From:Henderson, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Rena passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

