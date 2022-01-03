Melissa Rose
Service: Funeral
Name: Melissa Rose
Pronunciation: 
Age: 38
From: Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Carson Community Center
Visitation Location: Carson Community Center
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service)
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/629310/melissa-rose/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.