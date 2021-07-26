Melody Gaston
Service:Funeral
Name:Melody Gaston
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, July 29, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 29, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (One hour prior to service)
Memorials:American Heart Association of Omaha
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Resthaven Memorial Gardens - Chillicothe, Missouri
Notes:

Melody passed away on July 23, 2021 at the CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Memories and condolences to her family may be posted on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

