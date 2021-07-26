|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Melody Gaston
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 29, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 29, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (One hour prior to service)
|Memorials:
|American Heart Association of Omaha
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Resthaven Memorial Gardens - Chillicothe, Missouri
|Notes:
Melody passed away on July 23, 2021 at the CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Memories and condolences to her family may be posted on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Melody Gaston, 66, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
