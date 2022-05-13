|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Melva Maxine Nicholls
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Mount Moriah, MO
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|June 4, 2022
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Ridgewood Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cutler-O’Neill Funeral Home, Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Ridgewood Cemetery, Companion Gardens
|Notes:
