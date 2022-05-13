Service:Graveside Service 
Name:Melva Maxine Nicholls 
Pronunciation: 
Age:97 
From:Mount Moriah, MO 
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:June 4, 2022 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Ridgewood Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Cutler-O’Neill Funeral Home, Council Bluffs, Iowa 
Cemetery:Ridgewood Cemetery, Companion Gardens 
Notes: 

