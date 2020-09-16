Melvin Leu
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Melvin Leu
Pronunciation:Loo
Age: 
From:Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 19, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:East Liberty Church, 30178 Hutchings Ave, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location:No scheduled visitaton
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery:Military Honors & Burial - East Liberty Cemetery - Malvern
Notes:

Melvin passed away on September 15, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs, IA.  Please visit his memorial page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com to share your condolences, memories or photos. 

