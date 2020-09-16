|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Melvin Leu
|Pronunciation:
|Loo
|Age:
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|East Liberty Church, 30178 Hutchings Ave, Malvern, IA
|Visitation Location:
|No scheduled visitaton
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Military Honors & Burial - East Liberty Cemetery - Malvern
|Notes:
Melvin passed away on September 15, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs, IA. Please visit his memorial page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com to share your condolences, memories or photos.
Melvin Leu, 79, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
