Melvin Powers
Service:   Graveside Funeral Service
Name:  Melvin Powers
Pronunciation: 
Age:   83
From:   Oxford, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Saturday, June 25, 2022
Time: 1 PM
Location:   Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, Missouri
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:   Oxford Cemetery c/o Carol Scott 20503 Highway U, Parnell, MO  64475
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, Missouri
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.