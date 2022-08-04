Service: Graveside Memorial
Name: Melvin Woods
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Beatrice, Nebraska
Previous: Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Time: 2 PM
Location: Omaha National Cemetery-Omaha, Nebraska
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Omaha National Cemetery-Omaha, Nebraska
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

