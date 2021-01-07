Merilee "Fuzzy" Manley 70 of Grove, Arkansas
Service: Celebration Of Life 
Name:Merilee "Fuzzy" Manley
Pronunciation: 
Age:70 
From:Prairie Grove, Arkansas 
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 16, 2021
Time:3:00pm 
Location:New Market, Iowa Gym 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To The Family 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.memorialfhspringdale.com

