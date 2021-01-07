|Service:
|Celebration Of Life
|Name:
|Merilee "Fuzzy" Manley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Prairie Grove, Arkansas
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 16, 2021
|Time:
|3:00pm
|Location:
|New Market, Iowa Gym
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.memorialfhspringdale.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.