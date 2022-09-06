Service: Funeral Services
Name: Merilyn Durham
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Ravenwood, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022
Time: 11:00am
Location: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville
Visitation Location: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00am
Visitation End: 11:00am
Memorials: Memorials can be made in care of the family to be used for special projects within Nodaway County in memory of Merilyn.
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: 

