Merle Jean Shaffer
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Merle Jean Shaffer
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Emerson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 3, 2020
Time:11 AM....Family and friends will gather by 10:30 AM at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel to go to the cemetery in procession
Location:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com