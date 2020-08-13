Service:Pending
Name:Merle M. Simmons
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Nelson, Missouri
Previous:Farragut, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Merle passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home in Nelson, Missouri.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

