Merle M. Van Sickle, 63, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Merle McKee Vansickle
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 4, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Christian Fellowship Church (906 Day St, Shenandoah, IA)
Visitation Location:Christian Fellowship Church (906 Day St, Shenandoah, IA) 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 4, 2022 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:Merle M. Van Sickle Memorial Fund 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA 
Notes:Merle passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

