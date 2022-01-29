Merle M. Van Sickle, 63, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Merle McKee Vansickle
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Christian Fellowship Church (906 Day St, Shenandoah, IA)
|Visitation Location:
|Christian Fellowship Church (906 Day St, Shenandoah, IA)
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Merle M. Van Sickle Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Notes:
|Merle passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31