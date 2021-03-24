Merle Melton
Service:Funeral
Name:Merle Melton 
Pronunciation: 
Age:99
From:Sidney, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, April 1, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Church of the Nazarene - Tabor, IA
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
Memorials:Church of the Nazarene - Tabor, IA
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery:Mt. Zion Cemetery - Sidney, IA 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

