Merle Phillips
Service: Memorial
Name: Merle Phillips
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Atlantic, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022
Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m.
Visitation End: 10:30 a.m.     (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Jennie Edmundson Foundation For Cancer Care
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Carson Cemetery
Notes:

 Family and friends may leave messages of sympathy on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/645328/merle-phillips/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.