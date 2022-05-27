|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Merle Phillips
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 4, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 4, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Jennie Edmundson Foundation For Cancer Care
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
Family and friends may leave messages of sympathy on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/645328/merle-phillips/
Merle Phillips, 89, Atlantic, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 28
-
May 29
Anniversaries
-
May 28
-
May 29