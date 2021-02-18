Merlin F Carlson, 88, Nodaway, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:                                             Graveside
Name: Merlin F Carlson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 88
From: Nodaway, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021
Time: 11 am
Location: Arlington Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Arlington Cemetery with Military Honors
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.