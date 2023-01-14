|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Merlin Henry Rasmussen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 18, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Griswold Central Church of Christ
|Visitation Location:
|Griswold Central Church of Christ
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 18, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|at the time of the service
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Pilot Grove Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
