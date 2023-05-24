|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Merlin Platt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 31, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 31
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Merlin's name for future designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Merlin Platt, 64, of Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
