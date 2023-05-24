Merlin Platt
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Merlin Platt 
Pronunciation: 
Age:64 
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, May 31, 2023 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, May 31 
Visitation Start:9:30 AM
Visitation End:10:30 AM 
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Merlin's name for future designation. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

