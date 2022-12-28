Merlin R. Hall, 93, of Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Private family service to be held at a later date
Name:Merlin R. Hall
Age:93
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Merlin passed away on Monday evening, December 26, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

