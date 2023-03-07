Merlyn A. Rees, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending Funeral
Name:Merlyn A. Rees
Pronunciation:(pronounced Reece, rhymes with Greece)
Age:81
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 14, 2023 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Monday, March 13, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:A memorial is being established in Merlyn's name. 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa 
Notes:Merlyn passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.