|Service:
|Pending Funeral
|Name:
|Merlyn A. Rees
|Pronunciation:
|(pronounced Reece, rhymes with Greece)
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 14, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 13, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|A memorial is being established in Merlyn's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Merlyn passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Merlyn A. Rees, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
