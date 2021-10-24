|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Merrie "Carrie" (King) Ingram
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Bellevue, NE
|Previous:
|Farragut and Tabor, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday - October 26, 2021
|Time:
|7:00 PM
|Location:
|John A. Gentleman Mortuary - Bellevue, NE
|Visitation Location:
|John A. Gentleman Mortuary - Bellevue, NE
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday - October 26, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Nebraska Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|John A. Gentleman Mortuary - Bellevue, NE
|Cemetery:
11:00 AM Wednesday - October 27, 2021
Tabor, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
Anniversaries
-
Oct 25