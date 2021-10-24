Service: Funeral
Name: Merrie "Carrie" (King) Ingram
Age: 76
From: Bellevue, NE
Previous: Farragut and Tabor, IA
Day and Date: Tuesday - October 26, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: John A. Gentleman Mortuary - Bellevue, NE
Visitation Location: John A. Gentleman Mortuary - Bellevue, NE
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday - October 26, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials: Nebraska Humane Society
Funeral Home: John A. Gentleman Mortuary - Bellevue, NE
 11:00 AM Wednesday - October 27, 2021

 Tabor, IA Cemetery

