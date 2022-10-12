Merrill D. Larson, 85, New Market, IA
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Merrill D Larson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: New Market
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022
Time: 1 pm
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022
Visitation Start: 5
Visitation End: 7
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

