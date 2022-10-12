|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Merrill D Larson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|New Market
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 16, 2022
|Time:
|1 pm
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5
|Visitation End:
|7
|Memorials:
|Family Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Merrill D. Larson, 85, New Market, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
