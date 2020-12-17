Merrill Dean Eggman, 85, of Creston, Iowa
Service:Funeral 
Name:Merrill Dean Eggman
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 19, 2020
Time:1:30 P.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, December 18, 2020
Visitation Start:2:00 P.M. Open visitation, family not present
Visitation End:6:00 P.M.
Memorials:Cromwell United Church of Christ
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa
Cemetery:Private Family burial at the Maple Hill Cemetery, Cromwell, Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

