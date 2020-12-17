|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Merrill Dean Eggman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 19, 2020
|Time:
|1:30 P.M.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 18, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 P.M. Open visitation, family not present
|Visitation End:
|6:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Cromwell United Church of Christ
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private Family burial at the Maple Hill Cemetery, Cromwell, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Merrill Dean Eggman, 85, of Creston, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
