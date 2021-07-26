|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Merrily (Ryder) Frede
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 31, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|High Creek Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to High Creek Church and Cemetery, St. Joseph’s Indian School, Running Strong for American Indian Youth, or Local Catholic Charities
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Merrily (Ryder) Frede, 75, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
