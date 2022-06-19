Merton Bach
Service: Funeral
Name: Merton Bach
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Waubonsie Church
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Waubonsie Cemetery, rural Glenwood
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/646016/merton-bach/

