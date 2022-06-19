|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Merton Bach
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 23, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 22, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to Waubonsie Church
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Waubonsie Cemetery, rural Glenwood
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/646016/merton-bach/
Merton Bach, 79, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
