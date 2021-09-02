|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Meta M. Hull
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Sept 4, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|There is no scheduled family visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open visitation begins 12:00 P.M. Friday
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|St. John’s Lutheran Church for the Rev. F.W. Nolte Scholarship Fund or Tarkio College, PO Box 231, Tarkio, Missouri 64491
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|St. John's Cemetery
|Notes:
Meta M. Hull, 90, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
