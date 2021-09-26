Michael A. Davis, 58, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Visitation Memorial Gathering
|Name:
|Michael A. Davis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|58
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 2, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:30 AM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Michael A. Davis Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
|Michael passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
Anniversaries
-
Sep 27