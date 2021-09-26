Michael A. Davis, 58, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Visitation Memorial Gathering
Name:Michael A. Davis
Pronunciation: 
Age:58
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 2, 2021 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:30 AM 
Memorials:Directed to the Michael A. Davis Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:Michael passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.