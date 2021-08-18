Michael Allen Dyke
Buy Now
Service:Gathering of Rememberance
Name:Michael Allen Dyke
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:LaVista, Nebraska 
Previous:Hamburg, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:

Senior Center in Hamburg, IA

Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, August 29, 2021
Visitation Start:2:00pm
Visitation End:5:00pm 
Memorials:

Mari Sandoz Heritage Society, Lincoln, Nebraska

Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City, Nebraska 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Michael’s ashes will be scattered in his beloved Nebraska
Sandhills in the fall.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.