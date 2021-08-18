|Service:
|Gathering of Rememberance
|Name:
|Michael Allen Dyke
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|LaVista, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Hamburg, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
Senior Center in Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 29, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2:00pm
|Visitation End:
|5:00pm
|Memorials:
Mari Sandoz Heritage Society, Lincoln, Nebraska
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City, Nebraska
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Michael’s ashes will be scattered in his beloved Nebraska
