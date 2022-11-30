Mike Reed
Service: Private family memorial celebration at a later date
Name: Michael Allen Reed, Sr.
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Clarinda Fire Department
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Mike passed away at his home in Clarinda, Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022. According to his wishes, his body was donated.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.