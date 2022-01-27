|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Michael A. Boren
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 14, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Omaha National Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation:
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Omaha National Cemetery
|Notes:
|http://www.hoyfuneral.com
Michael Boren, 76, of Council Bluffs
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
Anniversaries
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28