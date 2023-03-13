|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Michael Bowling
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Weslaco, Texas
|Previous:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Michael passed away Sunday, march 12, 2023 at his residence in Weslaco, Texas. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Michael Bowling, 67, of Weslaco, Texas
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
