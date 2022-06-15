|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Michael C. Fort
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|43
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Open Visitation:
|Visitation w/Family
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Michael passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Michael C. Fort, 43, of Essex, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
-
-
