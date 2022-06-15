Service:Pending 
Name:Michael C. Fort 
Pronunciation: 
Age:43
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Open Visitation: 
Visitation w/Family 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Michael passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.