Service: Funeral
Age: 70
From: Glenwood, IA
Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Waubonsie Cemetery, rural Glenwood
 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/650233/michael-allen-carnes/

