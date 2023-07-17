|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
|Name:
|Michael D. Ohnmacht
|Pronunciation:
|O - Mock
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Gathering Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 21, 2023
|Gathering Start:
|5:00 PM
|Gathering End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, directed to the Essex Community East Gym Renovation Project.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Private family graveside services to be held at Essex Cemetery - Essex, IA
|Notes:
|Mike passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Michael D. Ohnmacht, 66, of Essex, Iowa
