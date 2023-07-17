Michael D. Ohnmacht, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
Name:Michael D. Ohnmacht
Pronunciation:O - Mock
Age:66
From:Essex, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Friday, July 21, 2023 
Gathering Start:5:00 PM 
Gathering End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the Essex Community East Gym Renovation Project.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Private family graveside services to be held at Essex Cemetery - Essex, IA
Notes:Mike passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

