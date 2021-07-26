|Service:
|Informal Gathering
|Name:
|Michael D. Thomas
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Nebraska City, NE
|Previous:
|Hamburg, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 29, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|n/a
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Private family burial at the Hamburg Cemetery
|Notes:
|Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Michael D. Thomas, 72, Nebraska City, NE
