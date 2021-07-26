Michael Thomas
Service:Informal Gathering
Name:Michael D. Thomas
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Nebraska City, NE
Previous:Hamburg, IA
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 29, 2021
Visitation Start:5 p.m.
Visitation End:7 p.m.
Memorials:n/a
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery:Private family burial at the Hamburg Cemetery
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

