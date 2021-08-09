|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Michael Forrest McKee
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Hopkins, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 12, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is scheduled
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Pickering Horse Show c/o Pickering MO Lions Club to erect a bench in Mike's honor
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Mike passed away at home unexpectedly on Sunday, August 8, 2021. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Michael F. McKee, 65, Hopkins, MO
Bram Funeral Home
