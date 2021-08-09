Michael F. McKee
Service:Memorial  
Name:Michael Forrest McKee 
Pronunciation: 
Age:65 
From:Hopkins, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 12, 2021 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is scheduled
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Pickering Horse Show c/o Pickering MO Lions Club to erect a bench in Mike's honor   
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Mike passed away at home unexpectedly on Sunday, August 8, 2021. www.bramfuneralhome.com

