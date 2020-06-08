|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Michael Gregg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|50
|From:
|Huntington, W. Virginia
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM (two hour prior to service)
|Memorials:
|St. Jude Children's Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Macedonia Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Michael Gregg, 50, Huntington, W. Virginia
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.