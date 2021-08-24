Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Michael Homan, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:36
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, August 27, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 26, 2021
Rosary and Visitation Start:Rosary 5:30 p.m. with Visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

