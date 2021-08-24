|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Michael Homan, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|36
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|Rosary and Visitation Start:
|Rosary 5:30 p.m. with Visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Michael Homan, Jr. 36 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
