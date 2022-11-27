Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Visitation
Name:Michael J. Maher
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Des Moines, Iowa
Previous:Imogene and Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 3, 2022 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:3:00 PM
Memorials:Shenandoah Education Foundation 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors.
Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant battle with cancer.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

