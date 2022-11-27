|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Michael J. Maher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Previous:
|Imogene and Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 3, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|3:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Shenandoah Education Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors.
|Notes:
|Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant battle with cancer. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Pat Leece
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29