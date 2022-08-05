|Service:
|Serices at a later date in St. Louis, Missouri
|Name:
|Michael J. Mattina
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|54
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Bellefontaine Neighbors, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Michael passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home - Essex, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Michael J. Mattina, 54, of Essex, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 7