Service: Family Graveside Memorial Service
Name: Michael James Bywater
Pronunciation: 
Age: 63
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020
Time: 11:00 am
Location: Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Visitation Location: There is no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Michael Bywater Memorial Fund for final expenses
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

