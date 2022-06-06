|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Michael Kneale "Mick" Derr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Maitland, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 9, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church
|Visitation Location:
|At the church.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 9, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
Tri City Friendship Center PO Box 88, Maitland, MO 64466.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO
|Notes:
|Mick passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home. www.bramfuneralhome.com
