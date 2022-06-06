Michael K. "Mick" Derr
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Michael Kneale "Mick" Derr 
Pronunciation: 
Age:73 
From:Maitland, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 9, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Laura Street Baptist Church 
Visitation Location:At the church.  
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, June 9, 2022 
Visitation Start:12:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:

Tri City Friendship Center PO Box 88, Maitland, MO 64466.

Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO 
Notes:Mick passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.