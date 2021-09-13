Michael L. Martin, 59, Cameron, MO
Service:Visitation
Name:Michael L. Martin
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Cameron, MO
Previous:Maryville, MO
Day and Date:Friday, September 24, 2021
Time:2:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO  
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville MO  64468
Cemetery: 
Notes:Mr. Martin passed away September 10, 2021 at the Redwood Nursing Home in Cameron, MO. He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

