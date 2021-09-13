|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|Michael L. Martin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Cameron, MO
|Previous:
|Maryville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 24, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM to 3:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville MO 64468
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Mr. Martin passed away September 10, 2021 at the Redwood Nursing Home in Cameron, MO. He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Michael L. Martin, 59, Cameron, MO
Bram Funeral Home
