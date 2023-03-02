|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation and Luncheon
|Michael L. "Mike" Ward
|65
|Buffalo, Missouri
|Formerly of Atlantic
|Saturday, April 8, 2023
|11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Burial for Mike and his parents, Don and Jeri will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, following the visitation at Southlawn Memorial Gardens in Atlantic.
Michael L. Ward, 65, of Buffalo, Missouri, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at home. Mike is the son of the late Donald “Pappy” and Geraldine “Jeri” Ward.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mike’s family and their arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
